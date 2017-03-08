Erweiterte Funktionen

NiSource Updates Annual Growth Projections Through 2020




08.03.17 13:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced its plans to grow net operating earnings per share and dividend at 5-7 percent annually through 2020, up from its previously projected 4-6 percent annual growth.

"The NiSource team successfully met or exceeded the customer and investor commitments we outlined more than two years ago, and now we've set in motion a balanced, stakeholder-focused plan to further elevate our performance," said President and CEO Joseph Hamrock.


NiSource projects it will invest $1.6-$1.8 billion annually through 2020. The company said it has initiated a focused plan to grow its natural gas customer base by 1 percent annually by 2020.


