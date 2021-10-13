Erweiterte Funktionen
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd - Turning flowers and biomass into gold
13.10.21 13:30
Edison Investment Research
Cannabis oil producer Nextleaf’s revenues for the nine months ending 30 June more than quadrupled year-on-year to C$2.0m. With a growing Canadian cannabis market, strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio of US and global patents, start-up of its automated proprietary processing facility, acquisition of the award-winning Glacial Gold brand and expansion into beverages, the parts appear in place for Nextleaf to reach profitability.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,185 $
|0,185 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA65347A1021
|A2PGAF
|0,38 $
|0,081 $
Werte im Artikel
0,19
0,00%
0,13
-13,10%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,148 €
|-8,64%
|06.10.21
|Frankfurt
|0,154 €
|+2,67%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,151 €
|+1,34%
|15:38
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,185 $
|0,00%
|16:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.