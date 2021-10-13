Erweiterte Funktionen



Nextleaf Solutions Ltd - Turning flowers and biomass into gold




13.10.21 13:30
Edison Investment Research

Cannabis oil producer Nextleaf’s revenues for the nine months ending 30 June more than quadrupled year-on-year to C$2.0m. With a growing Canadian cannabis market, strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio of US and global patents, start-up of its automated proprietary processing facility, acquisition of the award-winning Glacial Gold brand and expansion into beverages, the parts appear in place for Nextleaf to reach profitability.

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,185 $ 0,185 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA65347A1021 A2PGAF 0,38 $ 0,081 $
Werte im Artikel
0,19 plus
0,00%
0,13 minus
-13,10%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,148 € -8,64%  06.10.21
Frankfurt 0,154 € +2,67%  08:00
Stuttgart 0,151 € +1,34%  15:38
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,185 $ 0,00%  16:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock: "Übernahme in finalen Zügen" - Massives Kaufsignal. Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...