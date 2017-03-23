Erweiterte Funktionen

Next Plc FY16 Profit Decreases; Total NEXT Group Sales Down 0.3%




23.03.17 08:56
dpa-AFX


ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported profit before tax of 790.2 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 28 January 2017 compared to 836.1 million pounds for the 53 weeks to 30 January 2016. Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent company was 635.3 million pounds or 438.1 pence per share compared to 666.8 million pounds or 443.0 pence per share.

On a 52 weeks vs. 52 weeks basis, underlying profit before tax decreased 3.8% to 790.2 million pounds from 821.3 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share, on a 52 weeks vs. 52 weeks basis, was 438.1 pence compared to 435.1 pence.


Fiscal year statutory revenue was 4.10 billion pounds compared to 4.18 billion pounds, a year ago. On a 52 vs. 52 weeks basis, total NEXT Group sales excluding VAT was 4.14 billion pounds, down 0.3%. Total sales for NEXT Retail declined by 2.9%, while sales for NEXT Directory increased by 4.2%.


The Board of Next Plc has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 105 pence, to be paid on 1 August 2017 and taking the total ordinary dividends for the year to 158 pence, flat on last year.


The Group said it is maintaining the guidance range issued for the full year to January 2018. The Group continues to expect total full price sales growth for 2017/18 to be between a decline of 3.5% and an increase of 2.5%, with earnings per share growth of between a decline of 12.4% and an increase of 0.5%. Group profit before tax is expected between 680 million to 780 million pounds.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,807 € 43,909 € 0,898 € +2,05% 23.03./08:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0032089863 779551 83,34 € 43,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 44,807 € +2,05%  08:04
Düsseldorf 44,81 € +1,93%  08:04
Stuttgart 44,807 € +0,81%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 46,41 $ -0,41%  15.03.17
Berlin 44,34 € -1,69%  08:08
  = Realtime
