NextEra Energy Partners LP Q4 Profit Climbs 900%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $50 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $5 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $176 million. This was up from $146 million last year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $50 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 900% -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 468.8% -Revenue (Q4): $176 Mln vs. $146 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.5%

