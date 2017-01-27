NextEra Energy Lifts 2018 Adj. EPS View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NextEra Energy":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Inc.



(NEE) expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.85 for 2017 and increased its previously announced range for 2018 from $6.60 to $7.10 to $6.80 to $7.30.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.57 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, based on the strength and diversity of its growth prospects, NextEra Energy is extending its financial expectations by two years, from 2018 to 2020. NextEra Energy expects a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of 6 to 8 percent through 2020, off a 2016 base.

