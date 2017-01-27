Erweiterte Funktionen

NextEra Energy Lifts 2018 Adj. EPS View




27.01.17 13:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Inc.

(NEE) expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.85 for 2017 and increased its previously announced range for 2018 from $6.60 to $7.10 to $6.80 to $7.30.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.57 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


In addition, based on the strength and diversity of its growth prospects, NextEra Energy is extending its financial expectations by two years, from 2018 to 2020. NextEra Energy expects a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of 6 to 8 percent through 2020, off a 2016 base.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
120,87 $ 118,75 $ 2,12 $ +1,79% 27.01./18:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US65339F1012 A1CZ4H 131,98 $ 105,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,10 € +1,60%  15:54
Stuttgart 113,03 € +2,44%  17:17
NYSE 120,87 $ +1,79%  18:36
Berlin 111,31 € +0,36%  08:08
München 111,17 € +0,32%  08:00
Düsseldorf 111,11 € +0,28%  09:11
Frankfurt 110,20 € -1,26%  13:34
  = Realtime
