NextEra Energy, Inc. Earnings Advance 5% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $566 million, or $1.21 per share. This was up from $539 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $3.70 billion. This was down from $4.07 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $566 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $3.70 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.1%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.35 - $6.85

