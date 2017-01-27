NextEra Energy, Inc. Earnings Advance 5% In Q4
27.01.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $566 million, or $1.21 per share. This was up from $539 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $3.70 billion. This was down from $4.07 billion last year.
NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $566 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $3.70 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.1%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.35 - $6.85
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|120,84 $
|118,75 $
|2,09 $
|+1,76%
|27.01./18:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US65339F1012
|A1CZ4H
|131,98 $
|105,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,10 €
|+1,60%
|15:54
|Stuttgart
|113,03 €
|+2,44%
|17:17
|NYSE
|120,84 $
|+1,76%
|18:37
|Berlin
|111,31 €
|+0,36%
|08:08
|München
|111,17 €
|+0,32%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|111,11 €
|+0,28%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|110,20 €
|-1,26%
|13:34
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Florida Power ganz interessant
|23.09.12
|Löschung
|22.06.08