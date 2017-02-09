Erweiterte Funktionen



News Corporation Announces 4% Decline In Q2 Earnings




09.02.17 22:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $110 million, or $0.19 per share. This was down from $114 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.12 billion. This was down from $2.16 billion last year.


News Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $110 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.12 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%


