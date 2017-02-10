Erweiterte Funktionen
News Corp Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q2 Earnings
10.02.17 20:10
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Media giant News Corp (NWSA) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, jumping by 7.1 percent. Shares of News Corp reached their best intraday level in over three months earlier in the day.
The advance by News Corp comes after the company reported second quarter earnings that came in slightly above analyst estimates.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,28 $
|12,39 $
|0,89 $
|+7,18%
|10.02./21:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US65249B1098
|A1W03Z
|14,68 $
|10,21 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
