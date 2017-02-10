Erweiterte Funktionen



News Corp Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q2 Earnings




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Media giant News Corp (NWSA) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, jumping by 7.1 percent. Shares of News Corp reached their best intraday level in over three months earlier in the day.


The advance by News Corp comes after the company reported second quarter earnings that came in slightly above analyst estimates.


