Newron Pharmaceuticals - Pivotal progress on schizophrenia therapy




01.11.21 08:36
Edison Investment Research

Newron, a Switzerland-quoted Italian company, is developing evenamide (30mg twice per day) to meet the major unmet need for new therapies to help both poorly managed and refractory schizophrenia patients. Evenamide would add on to existing treatments. A potentially pivotal study is due to report by Q422. Newron hopes to partner evenamide for the larger market of patients no longer gaining the full benefit of current anti-psychotic therapies. Newron may directly sell evenamide to treat identified clozapine-resistant patients. The company now gains royalties from Xadago, a Parkinson’s disease therapy. A further Xadago dyskinesia study, starting in Q122, could boost sales. Newron had cash plus loan facilities at end June totalling €36.9m plus Xadago royalties to fund it into 2023.

