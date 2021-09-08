Newron Pharmaceuticals - Evenamide Phase III at 30mg twice daily dose

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.09.21 06:28
Edison Investment Research

Newron is developing evenamide as an add-on to existing anti-psychotic therapies to treat poorly managed and refractory schizophrenia. A potentially pivotal Phase II/III study is starting in Europe, Asia and Latin America. This could report by Q422. It uses an intended therapeutic dose of 30mg twice per day. We maintain our indicative value of CHF121m.

