Newmont Mining Corp. Announces 114% Increase In Q4 Earnings




21.02.17 22:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp.

(NEM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $47 million, or $0.08 per share. This was up from $22 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.79 billion. This was up from $1.45 billion last year.


Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $47 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 113.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



