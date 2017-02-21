Newmont Mining Corp. Announces 114% Increase In Q4 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newmont Mining":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp.



(NEM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $47 million, or $0.08 per share. This was up from $22 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.79 billion. This was up from $1.45 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $47 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 113.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM