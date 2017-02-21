Newmont Mining Corp. Announces 114% Increase In Q4 Earnings
21.02.17 22:37
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp.
(NEM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $47 million, or $0.08 per share. This was up from $22 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.79 billion. This was up from $1.45 billion last year.
Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $47 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 113.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,44 $
|37,01 $
|0,43 $
|+1,16%
|21.02./23:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6516391066
|853823
|46,07 $
|24,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,534 €
|+1,06%
|20:22
|NYSE
|37,44 $
|+1,16%
|22:02
|Hamburg
|35,10 €
|+0,85%
|08:15
|Hannover
|35,10 €
|+0,85%
|08:15
|Berlin
|35,38 €
|+0,78%
|19:35
|Frankfurt
|35,202 €
|+0,43%
|18:16
|Düsseldorf
|34,75 €
|+0,29%
|15:39
|Stuttgart
|35,045 €
|0,00%
|16:06
|München
|35,015 €
|-0,31%
|16:09
