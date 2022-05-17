Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newmont":
 Aktien      Futures    


Newmont Corporation - Empowering sustainability




17.05.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research

Despite slightly lower production and higher costs in Q122, Newmont’s financial performance was within 6% of our prior expectations and exceeded them once adjusted for a one-off, exceptional pension settlement charge. As a result, despite a 6.5% lower prevailing gold price than at the time of our last note published on 21 April, we have only modestly reduced our adjusted net EPS forecast for the year by just 6.4%.

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,75 € 62,74 € 0,01 € +0,02% 17.05./12:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6516391066 853823 79,59 € 45,53 €
Werte im Artikel
0,053 plus
+0,76%
62,75 plus
+0,02%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		62,75 € +0,02%  11:51
Hamburg 62,84 € +0,85%  08:28
Hannover 62,59 € +0,45%  08:00
AMEX 65,42 $ +0,35%  16.05.22
Nasdaq 65,41 $ +0,25%  16.05.22
Berlin 62,68 € +0,06%  11:02
Düsseldorf 62,34 € +0,02%  09:16
München 62,61 € 0,00%  08:02
NYSE 65,45 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 62,34 € -0,16%  09:16
Xetra 62,56 € -0,46%  16.05.22
Stuttgart 62,34 € -0,53%  10:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
355 Gold, Goldminenaktien oder Daily. 13.05.22
464 Newmont Mining 22.04.22
305 Steigt der Goldpreis bald wiede. 05.01.22
3 Newmont mit 15% an Sirios R. 25.09.21
  QuestEx Gold & Copper 31.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...