Newmont Corporation - Empowering sustainability
17.05.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research
Despite slightly lower production and higher costs in Q122, Newmont’s financial performance was within 6% of our prior expectations and exceeded them once adjusted for a one-off, exceptional pension settlement charge. As a result, despite a 6.5% lower prevailing gold price than at the time of our last note published on 21 April, we have only modestly reduced our adjusted net EPS forecast for the year by just 6.4%.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,75 €
|62,74 €
|0,01 €
|+0,02%
|17.05./12:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6516391066
|853823
|79,59 €
|45,53 €
0,053
+0,76%
62,75
+0,02%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|62,75 €
|+0,02%
|11:51
|Hamburg
|62,84 €
|+0,85%
|08:28
|Hannover
|62,59 €
|+0,45%
|08:00
|AMEX
|65,42 $
|+0,35%
|16.05.22
|Nasdaq
|65,41 $
|+0,25%
|16.05.22
|Berlin
|62,68 €
|+0,06%
|11:02
|Düsseldorf
|62,34 €
|+0,02%
|09:16
|München
|62,61 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|NYSE
|65,45 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|62,34 €
|-0,16%
|09:16
|Xetra
|62,56 €
|-0,46%
|16.05.22
|Stuttgart
|62,34 €
|-0,53%
|10:05
= Realtime
