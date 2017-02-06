Newell Brands, Inc. Announces 158% Increase In Q4 Earnings
06.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $389.9 million, or $0.80 per share. This was up from $151.1 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 165.4% to $4.14 billion. This was up from $1.56 billion last year.
Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $389.9 Mln. vs. $151.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 158.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $4.14 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 165.4%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $14.52 - $14.72 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,593 €
|44,295 €
|-0,702 €
|-1,58%
|06.02./12:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6512291062
|860036
|49,17 €
|29,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,36 €
|-1,39%
|10:54
|NYSE
|46,89 $
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Stuttgart
|43,52 €
|-0,55%
|08:14
|Frankfurt
|43,593 €
|-1,58%
|10:56
|München
|43,23 €
|-1,96%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|43,50 €
|-2,13%
|09:29