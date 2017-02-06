Newell Brands, Inc. Announces 158% Increase In Q4 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $389.9 million, or $0.80 per share. This was up from $151.1 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 165.4% to $4.14 billion. This was up from $1.56 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $389.9 Mln. vs. $151.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 158.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $4.14 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 165.4%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $14.52 - $14.72 Bln

