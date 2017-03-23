New Zealand Trade Data Due On Friday

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.03.17 22:46
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


Imports are expected to be worth NZ$3.99 billion, down from NZ$4.19 billion in January. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.20 billion, up from NZ$3.91 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at NZ$160 million following the NZ$285 million shortfall a month earlier.


Japan will see preliminary March numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; in February, the index score was 53.3.


Japan also will see final January figures for the leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were 105.5 and 114.9, respectively.


