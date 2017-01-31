New York's DFS Fines Deutsche Bank $425 Mln For Russian Mirror-Trading Scheme

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New York's Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo announced that Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and its New York branch will pay a $425 million fine and hire an independent monitor as part of a consent order entered into with the New York State Department of Financial Services or DFS for violations of New York anti-money laundering laws involving a "mirror trading" scheme among the bank's Moscow, London and New York offices that laundered $10 billion out of Russia.





The bank is also poised to reach a similar agreement with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority that will include an additional penalty of several hundred million dollars, reports said.

Meanwhile, DFS's investigation found that the bank missed numerous opportunities to detect, investigate and stop the scheme due to extensive compliance failures, allowing the scheme to continue for years. DFS worked closely on the investigation with the Financial Conduct Authority.

"In today's interconnected financial network, global financial institutions must be ever vigilant in the war against money laundering and other activities that can contribute to cybercrime and international terrorism," Superintendent Vullo said. "This Russian mirror-trading scheme occurred while the bank was on clear notice of serious and widespread compliance issues dating back a decade.

In addition to today's action, Superintendent Vullo has led DFS enforcement actions for violations of AML laws against Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., which was fined $235 million; Agricultural Bank of China, which was fined $215 million; and Mega Bank of Taiwan, which was fined $185 million.

