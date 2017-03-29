New York Voters Say Cuomo Should Not Run For President

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received his highest job approval rating in over two years in a new Quinnipiac University poll, although a majority of New York voters say the governor should not run for president in 2020.

The poll showed Cuomo with a positive 52 percent to 31 percent approval rating, up from a positive 49 percent to 34 percent rating in a poll conducted last December.





Cuomo's job approval rating in the latest poll is his best since he received a positive 58 percent to 32 percent rating in a poll conducted in December of 2014.

However, 53 percent of New York voters said Cuomo should not run for president in the next election in three years. Forty percent said Cuomo should run.

The poll also found that 52 percent of New York voters think Cuomo would not make a good president, while 37 percent said he would.

"For now, at least - New York State voters don't think Gov. Cuomo would be a good President and they tell him not to run," said Maurice Carroll, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

"Every politician in the state thinks he's already running, so he's not likely to obey voters' advice," he added. "But cheer up, Gov. Cuomo, you've got three years to change their minds."

Meanwhile, New York voters said 57 percent to 38 percent that Cuomo should become a national leader challenging the policies of the Trump Administration.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,446 New York voters was conducted March 23rd through 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

(Photo: Pat Arnow)

