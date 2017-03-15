New York Manufacturing Index Pulls Back Less Than Expected In March

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew at a modestly slower rate in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday.





The New York Fed said its business conditions index dipped to 16.4 in March from 18.7 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 15.0.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM