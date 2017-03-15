Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Antofagasta":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


New York Manufacturing Activity Grows At Slower Pace In March




15.03.17 15:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew at a modestly slower rate in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday.


The New York Fed said its business conditions index dipped to 16.4 in March from 18.7 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 15.0.


The modest drop by the headline index came as the shipments index slid to 11.3 in March from 18.2 in February, indicating slower growth.


The prices paid index also fell to 31.0 in March from 37.8 in February, while the prices received index tumbled to 8.8 from 19.4.


On the other hand, the report said the new orders index climbed to 21.3 in March from 13.5 in February, reaching its highest level in several years.


The number of employees index also increased to 8.8 in March from 2.0 in February, pointing to an acceleration in the rate of job growth in the New York manufacturing sector.


Looking ahead, the New York said future indexes were generally lower, but the indexes assessing the six-month outlook suggested that firms remained highly optimistic about future conditions.


The report said the index for future business conditions dropped to 37.4 in March from 41.7 in the previous month.


On Thursday, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve is due to release its report on regional manufacturing conditions in March. The Philly Fed Index is expected to drop to 30.0 in March from 43.3 in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,313 € 9,246 € 0,067 € +0,72% 15.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000456144 867578 10,94 € 5,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,313 € +0,72%  08:41
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,74 $ +5,87%  14.03.17
Frankfurt 9,424 € +4,48%  13:54
Düsseldorf 9,175 € +1,83%  08:22
München 9,041 € +1,30%  08:08
Berlin 9,041 € +1,30%  08:08
Stuttgart 8,896 € +0,17%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Antofagasta - 867578 10.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...