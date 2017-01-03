New Year, New Hopes After Solid 2016 - Economic Preview For Week Of January 3

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. economy came away the winner in 2016. Braving global macroeconomic worries, geopolitical tensions and oil's comeback amid volatility, the domestic economy stood towering tall.



Granted it had the support of an ever-accommodative monetary policy environment! However, the resilience exhibited by the domestic economy after a sour start to the year was commendable.

From an anemic rate of 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the GDP growth has picked up pace. Third estimates of third quarter GDP released in late December showed a 3.5 percent sequential expansion, with strong consumer spending and a rebound in gross private domestic investment carrying the economy through. Almost all the engines of growth have fired, giving the economy all around strength.

Corporate America has also been lending its share of help to the economy. Data released by Factset showed that profit of S&P 500 companies moved into positive territory in the third quarter of 2016, rising 3.1 percent year-over-year, following five straight quarters of profit recession. With the stock market considered the barometer of the health of the companies, it has been a healthy 2016 for companies.

In 2016, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite were up about 13 percent, 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively. The Dow was tantalizingly close to the 20,000 level and the all three major averages are trading off their record levels. What is more gratifying is that stocks cutting across sectors fared well. Old economy stocks were all up by double-digit percentage. The healthcare sector has been the lone loser for the year, as fears of a clampdown on price gouging generated weakness in the space.

Heading into the New Year, the question in the minds of all and sundry is whether the economy can sustain the momentum. The Fed looks to be on course to gradually remove monetary policy accommodation, although the pace of withdrawal will largely hinge on Donald Trump's policy decisions. Is another stellar year in the offing? Time will only tell.

Click on to have a glimpse on the key economic data/events scheduled for the upcoming abbreviated week due to the holiday on Monday in observance of the New Year.

