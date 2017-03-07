Erweiterte Funktionen


New US Refugee Plan May 'compound The Anguish' Of People Fleeing Conflict: UN




07.03.17 16:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations refugee agency has expressed concern that the United States Government's new decision on refugee resettlement may compound the anguish of people fleeing deadly violence.


UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi's statement follows the signing Monday by US President Donald Trump of an Executive order that would suspend the country's refugee program for 120 days. It would also bar for 90 days travel to the US by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.


He added that his Office (UNHCR) has long been a partner for the US in finding solutions to refugee problems, and it looks forward to continuing this partnership.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:23 , dpa-AFX
Americans Divided On Provisions Of Obamacar [...]
18:23 , dpa-AFX
Umfrage: Illegales Onlinespiel verbreitet - Kaum [...]
18:19 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower Afte [...]
18:18 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Brexit-Gesetz im Oberhaus - May [...]
18:14 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Brandenburger Staatssekretär könnt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...