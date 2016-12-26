Erweiterte Funktionen


New Technology For Early Detection Of Melanoma Developed




26.12.16
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at The Rockefeller University have developed an automated technology that combines imaging with digital analysis and machine learning to help physicians detect melanoma at its early stages.


"There is a real need for standardization across the field of dermatology in how melanomas are evaluated," says James Krueger, D. Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation and head of the Laboratory of Investigative Dermatology. "Detection through screening saves lives but is very challenging visually, and even when a suspicious lesion is extracted and biopsied, it is confirmed to be melanoma in only about 10 percent of cases."


In the new approach, images of lesions are processed by a series of computer programs that extract information about the number of colors present in a growth, and other quantitative data. The analysis generates an overall risk score, called a Q-score, which indicates the likelihood that the growth is cancerous.


The results of the study was published in Experimental Dermatology.


