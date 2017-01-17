Erweiterte Funktionen



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces 15% Gain In Q2 Bottom Line




17.01.17 09:26
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $12.53 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $10.87 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $341.24 million. This was up from $278.08 million last year.


New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $12.53 Mln. vs. $10.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $341.24 Mln vs. $278.08 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $408.7 - $421.8 Mln


MMMM


