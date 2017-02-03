JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The White House has criticized the construction of new settlements or expansion of existing ones by the Israeli government, saying that it "may not be helpful" in achieving the goal of peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.





A statement by the White House Press Secretary said the Trump administration has not taken an official position on settlement activity.

It looks forward to "continuing discussions, including with Prime Minister Netanyahu when he visits with President Trump later this month."

