Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


New Elon Musk Venture To Merge Brains With Computers




28.03.17 01:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla Inc.

and SpaceX, has launched a company called Neuralink Corp, according to the Wall Street Journal.


Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls the "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


Although, Musk has not made an official announcement, Neuralink has been registered in California as a "medical research" company last July. Musk intends to funding the company mostly by himself.


Musk has hinted at the existence of Neuralink a few times over the last six months or so. In a reply to a tweet asking about the progress of "the neural lace and augmented/enhanced intelligence thing," in August 2016, he tweeted "@BelovedRevol Making progress. Maybe something to announce in a few months. Have played all prior Deus Ex. Not this one yet."


More recently, Musk told a crowd in Dubai, "Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence." He added that "it's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
270,22 $ 263,16 $ 7,06 $ +2,68% 28.03./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88160R1014 A1CX3T 287,39 $ 178,19 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		248,98 € +2,34%  27.03.17
Nasdaq 270,22 $ +2,68%  27.03.17
Frankfurt 246,199 € +2,11%  27.03.17
München 241,04 € +1,88%  27.03.17
Xetra 245,35 € +1,87%  27.03.17
Hannover 241,14 € +1,79%  27.03.17
Düsseldorf 240,80 € +1,31%  27.03.17
Hamburg 239,15 € +1,16%  27.03.17
Berlin 239,01 € +1,13%  27.03.17
Stuttgart 246,30 € 0,00%  27.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26460 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 27.03.17
83 Shorttrading for Dummies mit T. 24.02.17
11 Tesla im Februar bei 19,80 € ? 10.01.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
146 Kursentwicklung 04.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...