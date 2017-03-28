New Elon Musk Venture To Merge Brains With Computers

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla Inc.



and SpaceX, has launched a company called Neuralink Corp, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls the "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Although, Musk has not made an official announcement, Neuralink has been registered in California as a "medical research" company last July. Musk intends to funding the company mostly by himself.

Musk has hinted at the existence of Neuralink a few times over the last six months or so. In a reply to a tweet asking about the progress of "the neural lace and augmented/enhanced intelligence thing," in August 2016, he tweeted "@BelovedRevol Making progress. Maybe something to announce in a few months. Have played all prior Deus Ex. Not this one yet."

More recently, Musk told a crowd in Dubai, "Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence." He added that "it's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output."

