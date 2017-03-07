New City Energy Ltd : Results of EGM

NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED - EGM

New City Energy Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 7 March 2017 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St Helier, Jersey.





The Chairman is pleased to report that the following special resolution, as listed in the notice of extraordinary general meeting distributed in February 2017, was passed by the members:

THAT: i. the Company be wound up voluntarily pursuant to Chapter 2 of Part 21 of the Companies (Jersey) Law, 1991 (as amended) and that Robert James Kirkby and Linda Maree Johnson of KPMG Channel Islands Limited be and hereby are appointed as liquidators (the "Liquidators") for the purposes of such winding-up, including realising and distributing the Company's assets (including distributing in specie the whole or any part of the assets of the Company) and any power conferred on them by law or by this resolution may be exercised by them jointly or by either of them alone; ii. the remuneration of the Liquidators be determined by reference to the time properly given by them and their staff in attending to matters prior to and during the winding-up and they be and hereby are authorised to draw such remuneration as they may determine and to pay any expenses properly incurred by them, subject always to any prior agreement or quotation made between the Company and the Liquidators; iii. the Company's books and records be held by the Company's secretary to the order of the Liquidators until the expiry of a minimum of ten years after the dissolution of the Company; and iv. notwithstanding any provisions of the Company's articles of association and subject to any regulatory requirements, the Shareholders resolve that an audit of the Company's accounts is not required for any period after 30 September 2016.

For more information please contact:

Craig Cleland

New City Investment Managers

0207 201 5368

Lisa Neil

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

01534 825 336

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire

B2PKXF4R31

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM