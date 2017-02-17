New City Energy Ltd : Recommended Proposals for the Summary Winding-Up of the Company and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Erweiterte Funktionen


17 February 2017



New City Energy Limited ("NCE" or the "Company")


Recommended Proposals for Summary Winding-Up of the Company and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting



As previously announced on 14 December 2016 the Board of Directors has decided that it would be in the best interests of Shareholders to propose that the Company be wound up and that the Company's surplus assets (after full provision for liquidation costs) be distributed in cash to Shareholders.


The requisite resolutions will be proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday 7 March 2017 at 2 p.m.


A circular to Shareholders containing details of the proposals and containing the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be posted to Shareholders today and is also attached to this announcement.



Enquiries:


Contact Telephone


Sue Inglis - Cantor Fitzgerald 020 7894 8016


Craig Cleland - New City Investment Managers 020 7201 5368


Lisa Neil - R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited 01534 825336






