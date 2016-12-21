Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Notice of Year-end financial statements




21.12.16 10:15
dpa-AFX


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION WHICH CONSTITUTES INSIDE INFORMATION.



21 December 2016



New City Energy Limited ("NCE" or the "Company")


Year-end financial statements



Following the recent announcement regarding the proposed winding-up by the Board of Directors the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2016 require further disclosures to be included and will therefore not be ready for publication within the three month deadline in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.


The Board would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delay.


Enquiries:


Contact Telephone


Sue Inglis - Cantor Fitzgerald 020 7894 8016


Craig Cleland - New City Investment Managers 020 7201 5368


Lisa Neil - R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited 01534 825336








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R25


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:35 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Choppy [...]
21:14 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen überwiegend mit Kursverlusten
21:12 , dpa-AFX
Trump Picks RNC's Sean Spicer As White Ho [...]
21:05 , dpa-AFX
Geplante Kapitalerhöhung bei Krisenbank Monte [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Ou [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...