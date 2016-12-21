New City Energy Ltd : Notice of Year-end financial statements

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION WHICH CONSTITUTES INSIDE INFORMATION.





21 December 2016

New City Energy Limited ("NCE" or the "Company")

Year-end financial statements

Following the recent announcement regarding the proposed winding-up by the Board of Directors the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2016 require further disclosures to be included and will therefore not be ready for publication within the three month deadline in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delay.

