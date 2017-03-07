Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




07.03.17 15:36
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 07/03/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 06/03/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.92






Please note that this will be the final net asset value published in respect of the Company.




--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 06.03.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.92 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R13


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:41 , dpa-AFX
G4S plc UK : Holding(s) in Company
16:41 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
16:41 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
US Deploys Defensive Anti-Missile System To [...]
16:39 , dpa-AFX
Admiral Group PLC : Block listing Interim Rev [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...