New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
03.03.17 15:22
dpa-AFX
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----
Net asset value as at 02.03.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.89 GBp
