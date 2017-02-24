Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




24.02.17 14:09
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 24/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 23/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              18.07






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 23.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 18.07 GBp




