New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




15.02.17 13:26
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 15/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 14/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              18.18






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 14.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 18.18 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R7


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



