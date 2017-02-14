Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




14.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 14/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 13/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.99








Net asset value as at 13.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.99 GBp




