Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




13.02.17 14:56
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 13/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 10/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              18.01


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 10.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 18.01 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R46


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:05 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:04 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
15:04 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Datalliance setzt globales Wachst [...]
14:56 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
14:54 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...