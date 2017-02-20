New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED

Date of 20/02/2017 Announcement:

Net Asset Values per share as 17/02/2017 at:

The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.





New City Energy Limited Pence per share

18.01

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net asset value as at 17.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 18.01 GBp

