New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
30.01.17 16:13
dpa-AFX
Net asset value as at 27.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.73 GBp
