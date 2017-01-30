Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




30.01.17 16:13
dpa-AFX


Net asset value as at 27.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.73 GBp




