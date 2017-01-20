Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




20.01.17 13:37
dpa-AFX


--------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----


Net asset value as at 19.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.72 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R26


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:01 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Staatsanwaltschaft erhebt Ankla [...]
14:53 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: Fallende Kurse, höhere [...]
14:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Infineon Technolog [...]
14:49 , dpa-AFX
Loonie Slides Further Following Canada CPI, R [...]
14:46 , dpa-AFX
Hendricks fordert Umsteuern der Landwirtschaf [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...