New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
20.01.17 13:37
dpa-AFX
Net asset value as at 19.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.72 GBp
