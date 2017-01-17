Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




17.01.17 13:33
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 17/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 16/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.98 XD








--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 16.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.98 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R9


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:16 , dpa-AFX
Aqua America Sees FY17 EPS In Line With [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Rises To $53
14:11 , dpa-AFX
May warnt EU vor 'Bestrafung' Londons und d [...]
14:10 , dpa-AFX
Klimaschützer: Schon 2019 mit Kohleausstieg [...]
14:04 , dpa-AFX
Tschechien nimmt Sperranlage gegen deutschen [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...