New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




16.01.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 16/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 13/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.79 XD






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 13.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.79 GBp




