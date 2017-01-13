Erweiterte Funktionen
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
13.01.17 14:09
dpa-AFX
Net asset value as at 12.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.80 GBp
