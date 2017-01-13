New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----

Net asset value as at 12.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.80 GBp

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire

B2PKXF4R10

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM