Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




13.01.17 14:09
dpa-AFX


--------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----


Net asset value as at 12.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.80 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R10


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:11 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post A [...]
16:10 , dpa-AFX
India's SpiceJet Buying Up To 205 Boeing Pla [...]
16:07 , dpa-AFX
Draegerwerk FY16 Preliminary Net Sales Down
16:01 , dpa-AFX
Rentenreserve höher als gedacht
15:44 , dpa-AFX
Centrica To Sell Its Remaining Wind Farm Joi [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...