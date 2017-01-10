Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




10.01.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 10/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 09/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.59 XD






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 09.01.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.59 GBp




