New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




03.01.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 03/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 30/12/2016 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              16.93 XD










--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 30.12.2016 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 16.93 GBp




