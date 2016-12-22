New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.12.16 17:05
NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 22/12/2016 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 21/12/2016 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.09








Net asset value as at 21.12.2016 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.09 GBp




