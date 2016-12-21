New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen



NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 21/12/2016 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 20/12/2016 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              17.07






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 20.12.2016 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 17.07 GBp




