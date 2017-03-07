New City Energy Ltd : AGM Statement

NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED - AGM

New City Energy Limited held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 7 March 2017 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St Helier, Jersey.





1. each as listed in the notice of annual general meeting distributed in January 2017, were passed by the members: 2. To waive the requirement that the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2016 would be provided to the shareholders of the Company within the three month time period stipulated in the Articles of Association.

3. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2016, together with the auditor's report thereon.

4. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited, Chartered Accountants, be re-appointed as Auditor and that the Directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.

5. To approve the Directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 September 2016.

6. To re-elect David Norman, a Director retiring by rotation, as a Director.

7. To re-elect Craig Stewart, a Director retiring by rotation, as a Director.

8. To re-elect Stephen Folland, a Director retiring by rotation, as a Director.

For more information please contact:

Craig Cleland

New City Investment Managers

0207 201 5368

Lisa Neil

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

01534 825 336

