Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : AGM Statement




07.03.17 14:41
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED - AGM


New City Energy Limited held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 7 March 2017 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St Helier, Jersey.


1. each as listed in the notice of annual general meeting distributed in January 2017, were passed by the members: 2. To waive the requirement that the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2016 would be provided to the shareholders of the Company within the three month time period stipulated in the Articles of Association.


3. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2016, together with the auditor's report thereon.


4. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited, Chartered Accountants, be re-appointed as Auditor and that the Directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.


5. To approve the Directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 September 2016.


6. To re-elect David Norman, a Director retiring by rotation, as a Director.


7. To re-elect Craig Stewart, a Director retiring by rotation, as a Director.


8. To re-elect Stephen Folland, a Director retiring by rotation, as a Director.





For more information please contact:


Craig Cleland


New City Investment Managers


0207 201 5368




Lisa Neil


R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited


01534 825 336





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: New City Energy Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B2PKXF4R12


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG [...]
15:15 , dpa-AFX
IQE plc : Holding(s) in Company
15:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)
15:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)
15:05 , dpa-AFX
USA: Handelsbilanzdefizit steigt auf Fünfjahres [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...