New Advanced Tissue Biofabrication Manufacturing USA Institute Awarded




22.12.16 16:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Defense has awarded the new Advanced Tissue Biofabrication Manufacturing USA institute, which brings together a consortium of 87 partners from across industry, academia, and government to develop the manufacturing technologies for life-saving cells, tissues, and organs.


The winning coalition, led by Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) and headquartered in Manchester, NH, will develop next-generation manufacturing techniques for repairing and replacing cells and tissues, the White House said. "It may one day lead to the ability to manufacture new skin for soldiers scarred from combat or develop organ-preserving technologies to benefit Americans waiting for an organ transplant".


The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute is the twelfth manufacturing hub awarded by the Obama Administration, and the third Institute awarded in three weeks. Two other hubs announced in the last two weeks are the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals, the first open-topic institute and the first institute awarded by the Department of Commerce, headquartered in Newark, DE; and the Rapid Advancement in Process Intensification Deployment Institute, awarded by the Department of Energy, headquartered in New York, NY.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



