Netflix Show 'Dear White People' Prompts Calls For Boycott

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) recently released the first trailer for "Dear White People," an upcoming comedy series based on director Justin Simien's critically-acclaimed, Sundance award-winning satirical indie film of the same name.





The 10-episode, 30-minute series premieres on April 28, 2017. It satirizes "post-racial" America and focuses on underlying racism in American universities. It tells about the experience of a group of ethnically diverse students at a prestigious, majority white Ivy League college.

But the trailer received a backlash with Twitter users accusing Netflix of "glorifying Anti-White racism" and calling for a boycott of the streaming service using the hashtag "#BoycottNetflix." On YouTube, the trailer had a huge number of downvotes, compared to a small number of upvotes.

In reply to the Internet trolls, Simien said on Twitter, "We live in a world of cognitive dissonance. Post-facts is possible because we are terrified we'll die if we are wrong, even when we know it."

"I think what pisses people off is seeing a woman of color refer to white people en masse. Something she'd not dare be allowed in decades past," Simien added.

Netflix has described the series in a press release and said, "Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter."

The original film first gained traction in 2012 with a concept trailer. By 2014, the crowd funded movie made a splash at film festivals, earning the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Talent at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. However, the film received no backlash at that time.

In May 2016, Netflix had said it will stream a comedy series based on the film, with the series to be produced by Lionsgate. At that time too, there was no adverse reaction from people.

