Netflix Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Remains Firmly Positive

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Netflix":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial strength, shares of Netflix (NFLX) have pulled back off their best levels but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Thursday.



Netflix is currently up by 4.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.

Netflix gapped open sharply higher after the video streaming service reported better than expected better than expected fourth quarter earnings on revenues that came in slightly above estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM