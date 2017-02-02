Erweiterte Funktionen

Netflix Program To Browse Movies With Your Mind




02.02.17 16:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Are you too lazy to switch television channels using the remote control? How about navigating menus by thought and without having to physically move?


That's exactly what four Netflix engineers recently attempted at the recent internal hack day event at Netflix headquarters.

They developed Mindflix, a Netflix hack to navigate menus by thought.


Each Hack Day, Netflix's product development team takes a break from everyday work and experiment with new wacky ideas on how to improve the company's products. They have just 24 hours to come up with innovative and unique ideas.


At the recent Hack Day, Netflix engineers created a headband that will enable a viewer to navigate Netflix with his brain and without using the remote control.


To achieve this, the engineers developed a Muse EEG-detecting headband that is worn on the person's head. It can sense the brainwaves of the user by using electroencephalography waves.


The user can control the Netflix interface by moving his head up or down, or side to side.


Mindflix was just one of the projects developed as part of Netflix's internal hack day earlier this month.


While some of the creativity in these hacks might not become part of the Netflix products, it is interesting to note that Netflix's entry into the virtual reality space came after its engineers developed Oculix during the 2014 hack day.


Oculix is a 3D virtual room version of the Netflix Interface using the Oculus Rift VR headset, complete with gesture support.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



