Netflix Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By Deutsche Bank

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Netflix (NFLX) have moved notably higher during trading on Friday, climbing by 3.4 percent. Netflix is currently on pace to end the session at a record closing high.





Netflix has benefited from news that Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the video streaming service to Hold from Sell.

