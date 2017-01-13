Erweiterte Funktionen
Netflix Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By Deutsche Bank
13.01.17 21:55
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Netflix (NFLX) have moved notably higher during trading on Friday, climbing by 3.4 percent. Netflix is currently on pace to end the session at a record closing high.
Netflix has benefited from news that Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the video streaming service to Hold from Sell.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|133,70 $
|129,18 $
|4,52 $
|+3,50%
|13.01./22:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US64110L1061
|552484
|133,93 $
|79,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,80 €
|+3,53%
|21:45
|Xetra
|125,50 €
|+3,89%
|17:35
|Nasdaq
|133,70 $
|+3,50%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|125,083 €
|+3,26%
|18:28
|Stuttgart
|124,47 €
|+2,77%
|20:36
|Berlin
|122,92 €
|+1,39%
|12:30
|München
|122,41 €
|-0,10%
|14:55
|Hamburg
|121,75 €
|-0,25%
|08:08
|Hannover
|121,75 €
|-0,25%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|121,60 €
|-0,32%
|09:14
