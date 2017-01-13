Erweiterte Funktionen

Netflix Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By Deutsche Bank




13.01.17 21:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Netflix (NFLX) have moved notably higher during trading on Friday, climbing by 3.4 percent. Netflix is currently on pace to end the session at a record closing high.


Netflix has benefited from news that Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the video streaming service to Hold from Sell.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
133,70 $ 129,18 $ 4,52 $ +3,50% 13.01./22:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US64110L1061 552484 133,93 $ 79,95 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		125,80 € +3,53%  21:45
Xetra 125,50 € +3,89%  17:35
Nasdaq 133,70 $ +3,50%  22:00
Frankfurt 125,083 € +3,26%  18:28
Stuttgart 124,47 € +2,77%  20:36
Berlin 122,92 € +1,39%  12:30
München 122,41 € -0,10%  14:55
Hamburg 121,75 € -0,25%  08:08
Hannover 121,75 € -0,25%  08:08
Düsseldorf 121,60 € -0,32%  09:14
  = Realtime
