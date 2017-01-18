Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Netflix":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Netflix Inc. Announces 124% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line




18.01.17 22:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $66.75 million, or $0.15 per share. This was up from $29.74 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $1.82 billion last year.


Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $66.75 Mln. vs. $29.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 124.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 114.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
133,26 $ 132,89 $ 0,37 $ +0,28% 18.01./23:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US64110L1061 552484 135,40 $ 79,95 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		125,30 € +1,04%  21:57
Hannover 125,20 € +0,95%  12:58
Nasdaq 133,26 $ +0,28%  22:15
Düsseldorf 124,46 € +0,27%  10:29
Stuttgart 124,30 € 0,00%  21:46
Berlin 123,22 € -0,65%  17:44
Frankfurt 123,80 € -0,80%  18:25
Xetra 123,20 € -1,04%  17:24
München 123,06 € -1,37%  18:47
Hamburg 123,59 € -2,37%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
72 Shorttrading for Dummies mit T. 22:32
84 Netflix, Inc. Wkn.: 552484 24.11.16
120 Netflix zu teuer? 22.07.15
88 Zahlen positiv so gut wie nega. 08.02.15
18 @, Verflixt! 03.07.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...