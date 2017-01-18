Netflix Inc. Announces 124% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
18.01.17 22:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $66.75 million, or $0.15 per share. This was up from $29.74 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $1.82 billion last year.
Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $66.75 Mln. vs. $29.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 124.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 114.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 36.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|133,26 $
|132,89 $
|0,37 $
|+0,28%
|18.01./23:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US64110L1061
|552484
|135,40 $
|79,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,30 €
|+1,04%
|21:57
|Hannover
|125,20 €
|+0,95%
|12:58
|Nasdaq
|133,26 $
|+0,28%
|22:15
|Düsseldorf
|124,46 €
|+0,27%
|10:29
|Stuttgart
|124,30 €
|0,00%
|21:46
|Berlin
|123,22 €
|-0,65%
|17:44
|Frankfurt
|123,80 €
|-0,80%
|18:25
|Xetra
|123,20 €
|-1,04%
|17:24
|München
|123,06 €
|-1,37%
|18:47
|Hamburg
|123,59 €
|-2,37%
|08:09
